Sandra 01 5x5.jpg
Lee Ann Baker

Sandra Maldonado is an associate attorney at Carpenter and Associates Law Firm. Ger cases revolve around civil litigation, families, and probate.

How did you get into law? 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments