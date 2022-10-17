Sandra Maldonado is an associate attorney at Carpenter and Associates Law Firm. Ger cases revolve around civil litigation, families, and probate.
How did you get into law?
While obtaining my undergraduate degree, I had the opportunity to intern for a law enforcement agency. The head of the agency ran a public access television program every week which would highlight events in the community as well as discuss issues faced by residents. While operating the cameras for the program, I specifically remember one show where a young law student was the guest star. He spoke about his time volunteering for legal aid in the area and the need for more representation for lower income families. To watch to this young man, using his time to raise awareness about this issue and to find assistance for those most desperately in need, this is what drew me towards the legal profession.
What kind of law do you practice?
Civil litigation, family, and probate.
How long have you been practicing?
I began my career in law enforcement in 2019 and began my career in the private sector May of this year.
What was your most rewarding case?
Unfortunately, I cannot go into details on the cases as I hold attorney-client privilege with honor. But, the cases that I find most rewarding are adoptions as the reward at the end of the case is the greatest for the child. I also enjoy watching my family law clients gather strength throughout their cases while they are going through a very emotional step in their lives. It is remarkable to watch people who are in what can be the toughest part of their lives, grow from the support that me and my team provide to them. The most difficult cases are definitely when you know the children are in the middle or the victims of a toxic relationship.
What are your hobbies?
I love reading (favorite books: "Freakonomics" and "Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy"), exercising, spending time with family, and of course long walks on the beach.
How long have you lived in the area?
Five months.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Seeing my mother and father at every single basketball and volleyball game I played. Their support throughout my childhood gave me the strength and encouragement I needed to help me achieve my goals, specifically obtaining a full scholarship for basketball during my undergraduate career, becoming a peace officer, and an attorney.
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Being an excellent swimmer.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have a 6’2” wingspan and can grip a basketball like a pro.
