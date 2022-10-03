Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms.
How did you get into rapping?
I'm a rapper and singer. It started when I was in my aunt's car. She was driving me back to my house. We were playing some of her music, and she asked me if I had ever rapped before. We were listening to music, and I started freestyling. From there, I've been rapping ever since.
How did you get into singing?
In eighth grade, I was in choir, and I fell in love with it.
Do you have a style you prefer?
Not really, it depends on the beat and how I'm feeling that day.
Who are some of your influences?
Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen are a couple of my biggest influences.
I just like listening to other artists, and then I'll just write. If I listen to my own music, I feel like there's not as much of a creative flow as I want it to be.
Where do you draw your inspiration?
Country music.
How did you get into playing guitar?
My aunt gave me a guitar when I was in sixth grade. I used to live with my aunt and uncle. I started playing. I had a few lessons, and I've just been plating it since.
Do you prefer electric or acoustic?
Acoustic is easier for me.
How long have you lived in the area?
Since I was 18 months.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Playing drums for the first time.
What are your hobbies?
Playing guitar, singing, rapping, and dancing.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My guitar.
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
I make my own album covers.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
