Klaus.png
Klaus Abebefe

Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms.

How did you get into rapping?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments