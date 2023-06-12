Anna Norris is a 2023 Plano West Senior High School graduate. She will be a freshman at Northeastern University in the fall and plans on majoring in finance and economics. Norris is a concert junkie, vinyl collector, and enjoys hanging out with her friends and family. She also enjoys getting involved in her community and has served on the Youth Leadership Council at the Storehouse of Collin County and was the Class President at her school.
How did it feel to be chosen to speak at graduation?
I was very honored to be chosen considering this was our last time to be truly together as the Class of 2023. It was also my moment to say thank you to everyone for letting me lead them in the school year as their Senior Class President. I had such a great experience in my time at Plano West Senior High School and it was a sentimental moment to say the least considering the lasting impact I will forever carry with me.
What was your journey in becoming class president?
First, it took figuring out I wanted to be Senior Class President. I had always looked up to the Class President of the class prior to mine and when I was in student government working with her I knew it was a role I could take on. With that being said, I began the journey of collecting petition signatures and when I became a candidate, I took my slogan, “if you can’t remember, vote for the ginger” all the way to getting the announcement that I had won.
What are your plans for post high school?
I plan on attending Northeastern University in the fall where I’ll major in Finance and Economics. Prior to that though, I plan on obtaining my Real Estate license so I can practice Real Estate when I get to Boston and while I'm in school. I’ve always had the dream of taking over my mom’s company one day, and this is the first step to achieving this goal and becoming the businesswoman she has always encouraged me to become by being my role model.
How did you get into ice skating?
At the age of 3 years old, my mom put me in classes for kids. This is where I immediately fell in love with the sport, and leading up from that moment I spent over 14 years in constant practices, nationwide competitions, and carrying the goal of making an impact in my sport one day.
How do you prepare for your performances?
In all honesty, it’s quite simple. I make sure I stay calm and have faith that I worked hard leading up to that moment and the effort I put in will shine through when I'm performing. Besides that, I always would ask for a joke before going on in order to make myself a little less stressed and be able to fully enjoy the moment.
Tell our readers about the award you earned from the Girl Scouts.
As a recipient of the bronze, silver and gold award; the gold award was the most special to me because it addressed something that I personally struggled with growing up. I titled my project “Nice Place for a Safe Space”, to put emphasis on children needing a place where they can prosper and be cared for without any judgment. As someone who grew up in a second home where I was verbally abused, I don’t know what I would’ve done if I didn't have a place where I could be uniquely me. This led me to upgrade numerous aspects of the Boys and Girls Club of Frisco by repainting, refurnishing, and re-carpeting numerous rooms, as well as fixing the electrical issues they had and placing new electronics throughout the space to allow them to continue to fulfill their mission.
In your opinion, why is it important for teens to get involved in the community?
I think it’s really imperative for teens to get involved in their community because they are the face of the next generation. I feel people lead by example more than they will on their own merit, especially because that is how I originally got involved in volunteering. I remember being timid at first, but it took a good friend of mine to change my mind and that has allowed me to achieve more in the service community than I could have ever imagined when I started in 8th grade.
How long have you lived in Plano?
I have lived in Plano since before I could even remember. While I was born in Memphis, Tennessee, we moved when I was around the age of 3 years old and can only remember my life in Plano. Plano has always provided me with a supportive community and I will forever be grateful for the experiences and memories I’ve created in this city.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is sitting on my dad's lap as we would enter our neighborhood each day and getting to control the wheel of his truck. From a young age, my dad always encouraged me to enjoy driving and it was definitely a core memory for me because he made it an experience worth looking forward to each day as I came home from school.
What are your hobbies?
My favorite hobby is definitely going to concerts and collecting vinyl. I always love experiencing new music and the rush of getting to the barricade to see my favorite artists showcase their talent because it’s just a feeling like no other.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I hate chocolate. I don’t know what about it, but I’ve just never liked the taste unless it was on strawberries or around the peanut butter in a Reese’s peanut butter cup.
