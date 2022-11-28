Suzanne Drotman.jpg

Suzanne Drotman is the Chief People Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. Before joining the Food Bank in 2018, Drotman served in the field of public education and human resources for 19 years.

As a member of the executive team, Drotman directs and leads the strategy and development of people programs such as internal communications, human resources, administration, and employee learning that support the organizational vision, objectives, and strategic plan. Her focus is to keep a pulse on the people environment to build a positive, motivated and engaged team representing the food bank’s core values.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

