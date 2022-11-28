Suzanne Drotman is the Chief People Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. Before joining the Food Bank in 2018, Drotman served in the field of public education and human resources for 19 years.
As a member of the executive team, Drotman directs and leads the strategy and development of people programs such as internal communications, human resources, administration, and employee learning that support the organizational vision, objectives, and strategic plan. Her focus is to keep a pulse on the people environment to build a positive, motivated and engaged team representing the food bank’s core values.
Drotman received her Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and went on to receive a Master of Educational Administration from the University of North Texas. She currently serves on Feeding America’s HR Council and the Heritage Farmstead Museum Board of Directors. In addition, she has previously served as President of the North Central Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators (NCTASPA) and Chair of the Leadership Plano Board. She has been certified as Professional Human Capital Leader in Education (pHCLE) and is currently pursuing her coaching credential through the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
How did you get involved with the North Texas Food Bank?
Before coming on board with the NTFB in 2018, I wasn’t directly involved with the food bank but understood the importance of basic needs through volunteerism and my career in public education. I worked at several schools with a high demographic of free/reduced lunches and families that were struggling to support their needs. My family and my place of work have also always supported the Plano Santas program, canned food drives, etc.
How long have you been a part of NTFB?
Four and a half years
What is your role?
I serve as the Chief People Officer.
What has been most rewarding?
Wow. It’s hard to think through this as I feel personally rewarded to serve in this capacity every day. A pivotal moment for me was the beginning of the pandemic. There were so many uncertainties and no matter what a typical workday looked like, we were ALL in to serve those in need. Everyone (employees and community members) rolled their sleeves up and did what it took to fulfill our mission. Working together towards a common goal for others is very meaningful and when you work in an internal role and are not out on the frontlines serving, you don’t always have the opportunity to see our mission in action. When I get those moments, it fills my bucket in ways that are hard to articulate.
What challenges have you faced?
The greatest challenge in my role is realizing that decisions made by myself or my team affect people’s lives. We never take that truth for granted. Oftentimes, we look through the lens of equity and find that fairness is not equal. I balance care and compassion for our employees with the impact of a precedent being set. The right decision is not always crystal clear, and I have to keep the big picture at the forefront.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve been a resident of Plano since 1982 with a small gap when I was in college.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Back when west of Preston Rd. was mostly farmland with a few newer home developments, there were few restaurants, shopping, etc. so we go to the Willow Bend Polo Club when they had polo matches on Sunday. During ‘half-time’ a small plane would drop toys for the kids to run and grab, much like breaking a pinata. I remember getting Silly Putty and using it on the Sunday comics. This brought great joy!
What are your hobbies?
Spending time with friends, serving at my church, reading, gardening, and exercising.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
Dogs. All the dogs.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I asked my team for reflections on their first impression of me versus what they know now. Their responses ranged from everything “how much you love dogs and tacos” to “your GPA your freshman year of college was not something to brag about” but once they got past that, it boiled down to a couple of key themes. I tend to be on the introverted side and small talk doesn’t come naturally. Those closest to me know my ‘why’ which is that for me my role is far beyond a title. It’s a true passion. I not only believe in our mission, but I believe in our people and am passionate about how we serve our food bankers who do the work to serve our neighbors.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
