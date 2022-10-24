In addition to her work as a first grade teacher, Candace Hickey volunteers at The Storehouse of Collin County with her triplets. Let's get to know Candace Hickey in this week's Plano Star Courier Community Spotlight.
Tell our readers a little bit about you.
I grew up in Richardson and have lived in Plano for 18 years and the DFW area for most of my life. After graduating from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, I became an elementary school teacher for Fort Worth ISD. I’ve also taught for Highland Park ISD and Plano ISD.
After teaching for 11 years, I chose to move into an administrative role and served as an elementary school assistant principal in Plano ISD. Currently, I teach first grade at All Saints Catholic School. I have 28 years of experience in education.
I am happily married to my husband, Steve, and we have 15-year-old triplets: Brooks, Reese and Sloane.
They are sophomores at John Paul II High School in Plano.
How did you and your family get involved at The Storehouse of Collin County?
My daughters and I are a part of National Charity League, and my son and I are a part of Young Men’s Service League. Since the triplets were little, my husband and I always instilled the value of helping others in need. When we first began participating with these charity organizations, The Storehouse of Collin County was one nonprofit we enjoyed. Especially after the pandemic and not having the opportunity to work directly with people, it was such a delight to finally be able to interact with the neighbors in our community and serve them.
How long have you been a part of The Storehouse?
I have been volunteering at The Storehouse for the past four years.
What is your role at The Storehouse?
Initially, I enjoyed running food to neighbors’ cars and interacting with them. (The Storehouse refers to those it serves as neighbors.) My most recent role is volunteering in hospitality. I have the opportunity to interact with community members who are in line and look over their paperwork while they wait to receive their food. It’s also nice to just converse with them about how they’re doing or talk to their sweet children.
What has been most rewarding about being part of The Storehouse?
The most rewarding part about being a part of The Storehouse is having the opportunity to bring a smile to someone’s face. There’s nothing more rewarding than knowing that you are touching someone’s life, and it brings my heart joy to interact with all of the neighbors. They are so grateful and loving and appreciate all that we provide for them.
What is it like working volunteering with your triplets?
I love having the opportunity to volunteer with Brooks, Reese and Sloane. As a mother, it melts my heart to see my children serving others in the community and understanding the importance of being grateful for what God has provided for them.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived Plano for 18 years and in the DFW area since I was 5 years old. I was born in Florida, but I moved to Texas just before kindergarten. I grew up in Richardson, where I attended elementary, junior high and high school. Then I moved to Fort Worth to attend Texas Christian University to pursue my undergraduate and graduate degrees.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory was spending summers in Colorado with my grandparents at a dude ranch. We would ride horses together every day and then do different activities throughout the week. At the end of the week, I always participated in a rodeo, riding my horse in different events.
I also have fond memories of volunteering for Young Life camp in Colorado. This was a time before the internet and cell phones. I volunteered an entire month away from my family to serve campers and help bring them to Christ. We also participated in daily Bible study and worked with campers to answer questions or provide support with their journey with Christ.
What are your hobbies?
One of my hobbies is reading. During the pandemic, I found myself reading numerous books to try to escape stressful times. In the year 2021, I read 100 books! I also enjoy spending time with my family, taking vacations, and watching movies.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
I could not live without my family. I also could not live without my toothbrush and toothpaste.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Our family was featured on a reality TV show back in 2011 called Texas Multi Mamas.
The show aired for eight episodes on WEtv. Our family, along with five other families, were documented living our chaotic lives raising multiples.
