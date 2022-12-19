Susan Carr is Plano's director of 9-1-1 and public safety communications. Being the central answering point for emergencies within the city, she is in charge of planning, managing and directing the activities, operations and staff of the public safety communications department and the city's 9-1-1 system.
How did you get involved in public safety?
After graduating from Plano East, I was going to take classes at Collin College, but needed a full-time job. My mom worked for the police department and knew of some openings for police dispatchers and it sounded very interesting, so I applied.
What brought you to the city of Plano?
I am originally from Wisconsin. My parents moved here when I was a teenager.
What is your role with the city?
I am the Director of 9-1-1/Public Safety Communications.
What has been most rewarding about your career?
We are always helping others, no matter how small the request or how severe the emergency. Helping police officers or firefighters on the radio is also very gratifying.
What are some challenges you’ve faced?
Keeping all of our positions filled is tough at times. Shift work can be hard, having to work on weekends, holidays, kid’s birthdays, etc. so we experience staffing shortages. That makes it hard on our existing team members.
How long have you lived in the area?
40 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Being from the Midwest, our summers were not nearly as long, but we always had pool parties with family and friends that time of year.
What are your hobbies?
Reading and spending time with my kids and pets.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
My family. (Sunscreen runs a close second!)
