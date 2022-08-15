Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano.
How did you get into quilting?
I’d sewn clothing for years — my mother taught me while I was about 12 years old. One day, I was drawn to a star quilt on TV, and thought, I can make that. That was 30 years ago. I made a star quilt, and a handful of holiday quilts and that was it until I approached retirement.
What is your role in the Quilters Guild of Plano?
The major role is serving as Quilt Show Chairman for 2022. It’s a fun project to coordinate — there are many women who run each committee like a well-oiled machine. The show is the major source of the Guild funding for the year, providing first class speakers and enabling the guild to give hundreds of quilts to charities, including CASA, Children’s Medical Center, and the Samaritan Inn. We buy batting in large rolls.
Plus, I’ve had the honor of representing the Guild with the Quilts of Valor Foundation. We’ve awarded dozens of quilts to service men, and one woman, who served the country in war zones. It is always a moving experience, especially for the service men from the Vietnam; many are now getting the respect and appreciation deserved compared to the rejection they felt when they returned home.
How did you get involved?
A few years ago, I attended the Plano Quilt Show, and signed up to join the Guild at the Show. The meetings went virtual with COVID, and I was hooked. (Meetings are both in person and on Zoom now.) When volunteers were recruited to help with the show last year, and I took the easiest job on the list. Being at the show was so energizing, I raised my hand for this year. Thankfully, last year’s Show Chair, Donna Petrick, is the Guild President this year. She’s a wonderful mentor; and wasn’t about to let the show falter.
How long have you been in Plano?
Almost 20 years now. Before I moved here, I’d only come for polo games.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
That’s easy! Sitting on the floor by the front door with my mother during a storm, eating M&M’s waiting for my father to come home from an evening meeting. I still love M&M’s.
What are your artistic inspirations?
I have one complex quilt in the back of my brain — I’m slowly collecting the fabric. Collecting fabric is a key aspect of quilting!
How would you get others into quilting?
Quilting is easy if you can sew. Learning to sew a straight line is easy. My 6-year-old great niece made a perfect potholder. Unlike clothing, quilts don’t have to fit. It’s even ok if quilts finish a different size than you expect.
What are your hobbies?
Normally, I’d say gardening and baking, along with quilting. But, this year my garden looks awful. In part, because I found an historic home in Natchez, Mississippi, that I’m excited to be restoring.
If you were on a desert island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
Even on a desert island, it’d be my labradoodle, Carly Simon. The neighbors all know her from our morning walks. She’s Ms. Personality, a more than a tad vain.
Tell our readers something about you that they would never guess to be true?
In college, I took a personality assessment test that indicated I should be a doctor. I immediately discounted the idea since I couldn’t stand the sight of blood. I wish I had taken a medical route and gone into research. I’m still not good with blood or needles.
