Vanita Halliburton was working a cushiony job as a writer and producer in the advertising industry when she took on the gut-wrenching task of burying her own child.
Despite dedicating 35 years to the profession, the November 2005 suicide of her 19-year-old son Grant Halliburton prompted her to take on an entirely new endeavor: starting a nonprofit.
The Plano-based Grant Halliburton Foundation is now celebrating the 15-year anniversary of its founding, a milestone that Vanita said was formally recognized by U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, whose office sent a letter commending the organization “for 15 years of faithful service and outstanding efforts to the Collin County community.”
“When he died, I just felt like I was a little matchbox car and God just picked me up and turned me around and said, ‘You’re going this way now,’” Vanita recalled.
The Grant Halliburton Foundation was created in 2006 to provide resources to those struggling with mental health crises. The scope of this endeavor has broadened considerably in the years since, as the organization has created a litany of resources that are categorized under three tenets: education, parental support and connection to resources.
“The stigma is still alive and well around mental illness,” Vanita said. “[Education] is the way that you dispel stigma … Education became the cornerstone, and it remained that.”
Vanita said since its founding, the Grant Halliburton Foundation has trained and educated over 200,000 people in classroom settings alone, and while the nonprofit continues to place a special emphasis on public education, its operational capacity has expanded to include education and support for parents.
This type of outreach, Vanita argued, is crucial for dispelling the stigma.
“Men sometimes regard and deal with mental illness in the household differently from the mom,” she explained. “The moms are the ones that usually make the dental appointments and medical appointments, and so a lot of finding resources for a child kind of falls on her, but the men’s group is very well-attended as well.”
With these subtle differences in mind, the Grant Halliburton Foundation started offering a free support group to mothers dubbed “Coffee Days,” which has given women a space to vent and commiserate since 2009. Serving as a parental counterpart to this is a quarterly breakfast series called “Dad2Dad,” which “features compelling guest speakers on important and timely topics related to mental health and emotional well-being.”
Other resources offered by the organization include Here For Texas, a website and hotline designed to help North Texans navigate mental health crises and connect them with professional help. Since its inception in 2019, Vanita said the hotline has amassed over 4,900 calls.
“We have grown through the years by focusing on the next step,” she said. “I’m fueled by the fact that if there’s one more family out there who has a child who’s struggling, and the parents can’t see the warning signs or they don’t know what those warning signs are, then how can I stop? How can we stop as a foundation?”
