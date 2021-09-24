A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted Friday morning for a $1 billion mixed-use development on the former site of the Collin Creek Mall.
Mayor John Muns and City Manager Mark Israelson delivered opening addresses for the event.
“We know the community is anxious to see the development begin on this project. This has been a very complex project that is requiring a significant amount of planning and cooperation to get to this point,” Israelson said.
Muns called the project “historic,” adding, “With many former regional malls across America sitting idle and vacant with little or no hope for redevelopment, the city of Plano worked with the developer to fully fund the transformation of Collin Creek. Few cities have accomplished this feat.”
The development is slated to include 400,000 square feet of retail space, 500 single family homes, three separate hotel spaces along Chisholm Trail and 1.6 miles of walking trails.
Demolition will continue through 2021, with JCPenney’s demolition expected to be completed by October. Construction for the single-family homes along Alma Drive is currently ongoing.
