H-E-B has opened a new eCommerce fulfillment center in Plano, a project that expands the retailer’s commitment to integrate innovative technologies that drive omnichannel growth and provide a more convenient and better shopping experience for Texans.
To help support rising demand of online shopping, the e-commerce fulfillment centers stock goods found in stores, which are used to satisfy Curbside and Home Delivery orders. These facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability. To help streamline the process and boost productivity, the facilities use various forms of automation to help Partners throughout the order process. With these centers, H-E-B has grown supply chain capacity to help improve and power the expansion of its Curbside and Home Delivery services, which are available at more than 270 stores in Texas.
H-E-B is actively hiring for a range of full-time and part-time positions at the eCommerce fulfillment center. These positions will interact with some of the most innovative technologies in the company to help fill customer orders. In addition to the thousands of jobs already created by H-E-B in Collin County, the Plano facility will employ more than 125 H-E-B Partners as part of the retailer’s e-commerce team. Applicants interested in joining a team that was named the top-ranked U.S. online grocery retailer last year by consumer research firm dunnhumby, can apply at heb.com/careers.
The 55,000-square-foot facility, which is located next to the Plano H-E-B at 6001 Preston Rd., will support H-E-B curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Plano and for surrounding stores such as Frisco H-E-B as well as stores in McKinney and Allen, which are expected to open later this year. Building on the multi-format retailer’s longstanding presence in the area, the move reinforces the H-E-B’s commitment to serve more customers in this rapidly growing part of the state.
“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products,” said Kedar Patel, H-E-B Group Vice President of eCommerce. “Across our business we are adopting innovative technologies that give our Partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores.”
The Plano facility marks H-E-B’s sixth eCommerce fulfillment center the company has opened since 2018. By the end of next year, H-E-B looks to open additional facilities across the state to help support the retailer’s expansion into the DFW Metroplex.
