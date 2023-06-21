H-E-B has opened a new eCommerce fulfillment center in Plano, a project that expands the retailer’s commitment to integrate innovative technologies that drive omnichannel growth and provide a more convenient and better shopping experience for Texans.

The 55,000-square-foot facility, which is located next to the Plano H-E-B at 6001 Preston Rd., will support H-E-B curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Plano and for surrounding stores such as Frisco H-E-B as well as stores in McKinney and Allen, which are expected to open later this year. Building on the multi-format retailer’s longstanding presence in the area, the move reinforces the H-E-B’s commitment to serve more customers in this rapidly growing part of the state.

