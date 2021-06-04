Texas-based grocer H-E-B hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for its upcoming Plano location, which is slated to open in 2022.
Comprising the crowd of over 100 people were city and Plano ISD officials, including Mayor John Muns, Chief of Police Ed Drain and PISD Superintendent Sara Bonser. Plano West Senior High School’s steel drum band played music as attendees conversed and took pictures with the grocery store chain’s mascot, H-E-Buddy, before the ceremony began.
“I know most of you in this audience for a long time – every day – you’ve all asked me when it’s coming,” said H-E-B Public Affairs Director Mabrie Jackson to the audience. “Well today, we’re really coming.”
The gathering took place along the southwest corner of the intersection between Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway and came approximately three months after the company first announced plans for a North Texas expansion by way of stores in Frisco and Plano.
The closest H-E-B store to Collin County is in Waxahachie, a city approximately 50 miles from Plano.
After a slate of company executives, including Central Market President Stephen Butt, spoke, officials gave ceremonial checks each totaling $10,000 to the Storehouse of Collin County, North Texas Performing Arts, Friday Nite Friends, Emily’s Place and My Friend’s House.
“[Giving] is a tradition that can be traced back to our founder, Florence Butt,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B’s vice president of public affairs. “I’m often reminded of stories of Florence and her young son, Howard, delivering food baskets to the homeless on the banks of the Guadalupe River.”
Following this, city officials and H-E-B executives gathered together and posed for pictures as they ceremonially dug a plot of land with pristine shovels adorned with bows. The occasion was bookended with blasts of confetti and enthusiastic applause.
H-E-B’s Frisco and Plano locations will include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, a barbecue restaurant, sushi selections, curbside and home delivery and other amenities.
