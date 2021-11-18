A controversial multi-use development proposed for a historic property was narrowly approved for recommendation by the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission in a Monday meeting.
If approved by Plano City Council, the project would rezone 142.5 acres of the Haggard family farm, a Plano property with a history dating back to the 1800s. This project would bring development to the last of the site’s vacant land, which lies along Spring Creek Parkway and Parkwood Boulevard.
The development would be divided into four tracts, according to preliminary concept plans. The first tract would allow a mix of hotel, multi-family, retail and office uses, including one for a proposed food and event complex named “The Almanac.” The second tract would permit multi-family, park and office uses. The third tract would be zoned to allow office and retirement houses uses, while the fourth tract would be set aside for single-family residential zoning.
“Our goal is to have a signature development all over the farm. We don’t want anything that’s detrimental to anybody,” Rutledge Haggard, whose great-great-grandfather originally purchased the property in 1856, said to commissioners Monday night. “We can go do a development that’s a lot more dense and a lot more unattractive than what they’re planning here, but that’s not what we want. We want something that the citizens of Plano can use.”
The proposed project has attracted ire from a cohort of residents who argue that the project’s density and perceived emphasis on multi-family housing would, among other things, adversely impact vehicle traffic and make it more difficult for single-family housing to be built in the city.
“I respect the Haggards and what they’ve done for the community, but how much is enough?” said resident Michael Turner during the meeting’s public comment period. “Anybody can get a traffic study that says what they want. Look, this is going to cause a lot of traffic, it’s going to cause a lot of crowding, and there [are] plenty of other developments that they have and they don’t need to rezone this – it’s already been zoned, and it’s not consistent with the future.”
The Haggard farm developer’s rezoning request passed by a 5-3 vote, while a preceding motion to table the vote to a later meeting failed to secure a majority vote by a 3-5 margin. Commissioners Gary Cary, Michael Bronsky and Arthur Stone were the dissenting votes in both motions.
