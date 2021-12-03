The future of a controversial mixed-use project on the historic Haggard farm property will be decided this upcoming week.
In a meeting slated for Tuesday, the Plano City Council will vote on an ordinance authorizing a rezoning request for the proposed commercial and residential development, which would lie on 142.5 acres along Spring Creek Parkway and Parkwood Boulevard. This vote will come more than three weeks following a narrow recommendation by the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission.
Preliminary concept plans show four tracts for the proposed Haggard farm development. The first and westernmost tract would allow a mix of hotel, multi-family, retail and office uses, including one for a proposed food and event complex named “The Almanac.” The second tract would permit multi-family, park and office uses, while the third tract would be zoned to allow office and retirement houses uses. The fourth tract would be set aside for single-family residential zoning.
Rutledge Haggard, whose great-great-grandfather originally purchased the Haggard farm property in 1856, spoke in support of the proposed development.
“We can go do a development that’s a lot more dense and a lot more unattractive than what they’re planning here, but that’s not what we want. We want something that the citizens of Plano can use,” he said in the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission’s Nov. 15 meeting, where commissioners voted 5-3 in favor of recommending the ordinance.
Conversely, the proposed development has drawn controversy among a cohort of Plano residents, with some contending that it would adversely affect local traffic, add to the city’s commercial density and reduce its presence of single-family housing.
“When we count in the unknown number of houses that are now currently on the market for rent in our city, we’re about to turn the city of Plano into a majority-rental community,” former commissioner Allen Samara said in a Sept. 20 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, one of two meetings in which the rezoning request was tabled. “I’m very concerned about (…) why we want to be approaching 50% plus in rental units for the city. It is not good for our city.”
