Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Oct. 30:
British vocal ensemble to perform at Saint Andrew
St. Andrew United Methodist Church invites the community for an evening of music performed by the world-renowned British Vocal Ensemble VOCES8 at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the sanctuary at 5801 W. Plano Parkway. There is no admission fee.
VOCES8 performs an extensive repertory – from Renaissance to Nat King Cole – both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading musicians, orchestras, composers, and soloists around the world.
Laugh for a cause
Come watch a stand-up comedy performance by Saad Haroon from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Signature Kabab and Grill, in support of DFW Refugee Outreach Services.
DFW Refugee Outreach Services is a registered non-profit organization that was founded in 2016, aiming to help refugees successfully adapt to their new homes. Along with basic needs like food, shelter and clothing, DFWROS also provides these refugees with mentoring to help them make it on their own. More information at dfwros.org.
Freaky Friday fall festival
The Prince of Peace Class of 2024 invites the Plano community to the Thriller Freaky Friday fall festival from 6-9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4 at 5100 West Plano Parkway. The event will consist of midway games, family fun and food. Tickets are $1 each.
Honoring those who serve
Between Nov. 5-12, the city of Plano will have over 1,000 American flags posted at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve.
Each flag tells the story of someone who puts service over self.
Residents are encouraged to visit the display and honor veterans and first responders who ensure our safety each day.
Check out your local Halloween hotspots
As Halloween draws near, houses light up in frightfully fun fashion, children charge through neighborhood streets in search of sweets to satisfy their sugary cravings.
Here are some of Plano’s best trick-or-treating spots:
Canterbury Drive near Huntington Drive
Sleepy Spring Drive
Singletree Trail
R Avenue near 15th Place
Federal Hall Street
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.