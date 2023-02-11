Join the Genesis Children’s Theatre at 3 p.m. Feb 12, 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 for a showing of William Shakespeare’s the Tempest.
Prospero uses magic to conjure a storm and torment the survivors of a shipwreck, including the King of Naples and Prospero’s treacherous brother, Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master, but is thwarted by Prospero’s spirit-servant Ariel. The King’s son Ferdinand, thought to be dead, falls in love with Prospero’s daughter Miranda. Their celebrations are cut short when Prospero confronts his brother and reveals his identity as the usurped Duke of Milan.
The theatre is located at 3100 Independence Parkway #324B.
Granite Park hosts flower bar
The Flower Bar from Stemmed and Found Co. aims to make Valentine’s Weekend with its flower bar at the Boardwalk at Granite Park.
While celebrating Galentine’s, on a Valentine’s date or just enjoying The Boardwalk atmosphere stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the main entrance fire pit to build your own custom bouquet at the Flower Bar.
Participants can get professional advice on pairing flowers together or just buy individual stems.
Farmers Market on the board walk
Community members are invited to shop at Granite Park’s farmers market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Vendors will have a variety of fresh produce, handmade goods and more.
Big Football Game viewing at Legacy Hall
Throw on your team’s jersey, grab your friends and watch the "the big game" on Legacy Hall’s 24-foot LED screen.
The event is free to attend. All other general admission seating is available on a first come, first served basis inside the Hall.
Join the Courtyard Theatre at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12 for a showing of Hairspray
The 1960s are just starting, and change is in the air. Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and Tracy Turnblad has only one desire: to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin and integrate a TV network – all without denting her ‘do.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
