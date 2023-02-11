5 things plano.jpg

Genesis Children’s Theatre presents the Tempest

Join the Genesis Children’s Theatre at 3 p.m. Feb 12, 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 for a showing of William Shakespeare’s the Tempest.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

Tags

