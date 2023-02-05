Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of Feb. 5
It's More Than Just Dirt
‘Tis the season to fall in love with North Texas clay soils and all their benefits. Embrace their challenging nature and show them you care by learning how to conduct a soil test to remove the mystery of our local soils and plan your landscape successfully. Join the North Texas Municipal Water District in a seminar about understanding and managing clay soils in North Texas.
Join the Shops at Willowbend for its February Bubbles and Baubles event happening at the Rebel Athletic store from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Come and create your very own Valentines to share with your friends and family this Valentines Day! There will be complementary drinks for adults. The event is free and open to the public.
Farmers Market on the board walk
Community members are invited to shop at Granite Park’s farmers market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Vendors will have a variety of fresh produce, handmade goods and more.
An acoustic journey through time
Mike Massé is slated to perform a selection of classic rock songs including Toto, Simon & Garfunkel, the Beatles and more acoustically from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Courtyard Theatre.
Join Massé for this intimate evening of acoustic music. He is an internationally acclaimed artist, whose arrangements are praised for their originality and emotional honesty. Legends of rock, including Toto, Boston, Sarah McLachlan, Asia, and others have expressed their enjoyment for his renditions of their works.
Plano to celebrate 150 years
Community members are invited to a state of the city at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W Park Blvd B216.
Attendees will learn about the city’s accomplishemts this past year while looking ahead to 2023.
