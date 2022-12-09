Not all burgers are created equal. In Plano, there’s a wide variety of amazing burger joints that are sure to satisfy your craving. From classic, old-fashioned burgers to creative flavor combinations, Plano has it all.
Check out this list of the 8 best burger spots in the Plano area that we created through online reviews and customer recommendations:
1. Country Burger
For more than 40 years, Country Burger has been serving up delicious, old-fashioned hamburgers. All of the food at this family owned and operated business is made fresh daily. They serve hamburgers, sandwiches, shakes, fries and other classic American favorites.
2. Burger Street
Burger Street, a family-owned quick hamburger chain is known for its fresh cooked to order hamburgers, Double Double burger, Olive Burger and Chili Cheese Burger. Other sandwiches that are popular include the BLT, Giant Turkey and Grilled Chicken. Try a frozen lemonade and cherry limeade with your burger.
3. Kenny’s Burger Joint
Kenny’s Burger Joint has been serving hand-made, wood grilled burgers since 2008. The owner, Kenny Bowers, decided to open the restaurant after he was continuously told “this is the best burger I’ve ever had." With this being said, it’s no surprise that their signature burgers are incredibly popular. The burgers are so massive that some might require a knife and fork. Be sure to bring your appetite.
Rodeo Goat is well known for their creative take on burgers. Their Bad Hombre is a customer favorite. It’s a burger stacked to the brim with maple bacon, caramelized onions, gouda, swiss, mango pico, cream cheese spread, and habanero sauce. They also offer a variety of out of this world sides, like cheese fries, goat chips, Texas caviar, and sweet potato fries. Trust us, Rodeo Goat is a flavor experience unlike any other.
Family owned and operated since 1981, Chip’s Old Fashioned Burgers serves a variety of delicious burgers, sandwiches, chicken and steak tenders, and Tex-Mex. All their burgers are made in-house with fresh cut ingredients. Chip’s is a restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere and great food, making it a perfect place to catch up with friends and family.
The Ye Old Butcher Shop has been “catering to carnivores” since 1974, offering a wide selection of specialty meats and burgers. Each day, the restaurant offers a new specialty burger. They also serve elk and wild hog burgers for anyone who is feeling a little adventurous. In 2017, the restaurant was voted the best burger in Plano by the readers of Plano Magazine.
7. Skyrocket Burger
They specialize in 100% Angus Beef and their patties are ground on location to ensure fresh-tasting burgers. They pride themselves on having burgers that are never frozen. French fries are hand cut and their buns are baked fresh and not frozen.
8. Hopdoddy Burger Bar (formerly Grub Burger)
Grub Burger earlier this year was rebranded as Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They bring together craft beer and unique burger concoctions, all with high-quality ingredients. Hops are a flower used to make beer tasty and Doddy is a nickname for Black Angus cattle. They put them together to create Hopdoddy.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.