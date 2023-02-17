Plano City Hall.jpg

The filing period for Plano City Council and the Plano ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the election, Plano residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Places 1, 3, 5 and 7 for city council and Places 4, 5 and 7 on the Plano ISD board of trustees.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments