As the state legislature enters its first special session, here’s a look at how Plano ISD has been affected.
According to Johnny Hill, Plano ISD's deputy superintendent for business and employee services, the state currently has a $33 billion surplus in its budget – an all-time high in Hill’s 30 years of school finances. However, schools across Texas have received a combined $8 billion, according to Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams.
Plano ISD, like other school districts across the metroplex, have not received an increase in its basic allotment from the state. Because of the recent significant inflation, Williams said the district would need an additional $1,100 to keep up with increased costs. While some additional funding has been allocated by the state, Hill said that the requirements are very targeted, limiting Plano ISD on what it can do.
“As we're trying to tighten our belts, costs continue to rise,” Williams said.
An example is HB3, which requires armed officers at all schools, including elementary schools. While some funds have been provided, the district must still provide the majority of the funds to hire new school resource officer positions.
On Monday, the board of trustees approved a $24 million budget for the 2023-24 school year. Williams said this is an improvement from last year’s $39 million deficit. She credited the lower deficit to the voter approved tax rate approved in November. Of the $24 million deficit, $12 million was allocated for increased teacher compensation.
“We are absolutely committed to our teacher talent and our employee workforce,” Williams said. “They are our most precious resource. We have to have the right teachers in front of our students and the right principals in front of our teachers. That is our core business.”
Hill said that in keeping a tighter budget, it has worked to reduce staff through attrition. As teachers and staff members retire or move on to other districts, Plano ISD will reevaluate the responsibilities of the position and reallocate those responsibilities as necessary. Additionally, each department will justify every dollar needed for every position at the beginning of every budget cycle.
“We have not cut staff because of dollars,” Williams said. “We evaluate every resource or material, or we reevaluate positions as they come open.”
Williams and Hill said while some community members said the district tends to spend more money on central administration, only 2% of its overall budget goes toward administrative staff.
As the state continues through multiple special sessions, the district will keep an eye on any potential bills that could further affect school funding.
