As the state legislature enters its first special session, here’s a look at how Plano ISD has been affected. 

According to Johnny Hill, Plano ISD's deputy superintendent for business and employee services, the state currently has a $33 billion surplus in its budget – an all-time high in Hill’s 30 years of school finances. However, schools across Texas have received a combined $8 billion, according to Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

