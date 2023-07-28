Commuters travelling along the intersection of State Highway 121 and Preston Road may have noticed recent construction along Plano’s northern corridor.
Here are some of the new businesses the Plano community can look forward to in the coming months:
Nestled between Preston Road and Belleview Drive Road along State Highway 121 Access Road,, residents can expect to see a new Spec’s, offering a wide variety of liquors, deli goods and other items to help host a soirée.
In the same area you will also noticed a new Hideaway Pizza location under construction. The restaurant, located at 5400 Highway 121, will offer a wide variety of pizza selections with a family-friendly atmosphere. Operating since 1957, this will be the second location this Oklahoma pizzeria has opened in Texas.
Next to Hideaway, will be Freebirds Wood Fire Grill, offering wood-fired steak and seafood entrées, specialty cocktails and select wines in a polished-casual atmosphere.
Looking inside the 121 Village Development, Rockport Construction Group is currently putting together its Primera Suites, including 121Commerce Centers Terra and Aqua, slated to open in Winter 2023 and Spring 2024 respectively.
Located at 8560 Belleview Drive, Terra will offer class-A offices across 100,000 square feet in a three-story building. Office suites will range from 3,000 to 7,500 square feet.
Aqua, located at 8580 Belleview Drive, will also offer a total 100,000 square feet of class-A office space. Plans have yet to be displayed.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.