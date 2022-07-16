Temperatures have reached record highs in Texas, and despite brief precipitation hitting Plano on Thursday, the region is encountering drought conditions.
Throughout the state, this has resulted in hardship for farming communities and counties issuing disaster declarations. Other communities, however, have been affected by the heat and drought in different ways.
Here's how it is affecting residents of Plano and what they should know as it continues.
Plano is encountering a "moderate drought"
On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor released data revealing that Plano and most of Collin County is in the midst of a "moderate drought," a classification that is one tier above "abnormally dry" and one tier below "severe drought."
Over the past week, Plano has had temperatures coasting in the 90s and intermittently reaching triple digits. As of Friday, meteorologists are forecasting triple-digit highs for Plano for the entire week of July 17.
A burn ban is in effect
On Monday, the Collin County Commissioners Court issued an outdoor burn ban that will remain in effect through Oct. 9, unless the Commissioners Court or Texas Forest Registry determines otherwise. This applies mostly to unincorporated areas.
This order provides exceptions for controlled and prescribed burns for firefighter training, natural gas production and more.
Water conservation is encouraged
While Plano has not issued any water restrictions or advisories related to the ongoing drought, residents are nonetheless encouraged to conserve water to the best of their ability.
The city of Plano is hosting a series of events this summer to encourage water conservation among its citizenry. On Saturday, the Plano Environmental Health and Sustainability department hosted a sprinkler fair, where irrigation specialists will showcase new water sprinklers and provide tips on how to conserve water while meeting basic landscaping needs. Another sprinkler fair will take place on Aug. 6 at the Environmental Education Center.
Plano is also hosting its "In the Know H20" webinar, where guidance on water conservation will be given to residents.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
