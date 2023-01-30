Salvation Army logo LARGE
As temperatures are expected to dramatically drop to below freezing across North Texas in the coming days, The Salvation Army is poised to respond with services our most vulnerable neighbors to stay safe and warm.

Because The Salvation Army is embedded in the communities where it serves, teams are already on the ground and can respond immediately when a disaster strikes or weather suddenly turns. 

