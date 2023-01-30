As temperatures are expected to dramatically drop to below freezing across North Texas in the coming days, The Salvation Army is poised to respond with services our most vulnerable neighbors to stay safe and warm.
Because The Salvation Army is embedded in the communities where it serves, teams are already on the ground and can respond immediately when a disaster strikes or weather suddenly turns.
Based on the current forecast, overnight warming shelters will activate this week. Each shelter follows guidelines by the city and the county; exact protocols may vary depending on location.
In Dallas County, the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (5302 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas) and Garland Corps Community Center (451 West Avenue D) are open for inclement weather shelter.
In Collin County, the Plano Corps Community Center (3528 E. 14th St.) and McKinney Corps Community Center (600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.) are open for inclement weather shelter.
In Denton County, the Denton Corps is on standby and prepared to serve families in the area as the need arises. The Lewisville Corps is on standby for inclement weather shelter and additionally supplies staff, transportation, volunteers, and more to the Relevant Life Church (331 E. Church St.), which is the designated overnight cold weather shelter site for the area.
In Tarrant County, the Arlington Corps Community Center (712 W. Abram St.) is open for inclement weather shelter.
The Salvation Army’s warming shelters offer a safe place, warm food and drink, emotional and spiritual care, clean-up kits, and assistance to stranded motorists, first responders, and individuals and families seeking refuge.
“The Salvation Army’s warming shelters are available for as many individuals and families as possible who will struggle with the upcoming freeze,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “As temperatures drop, The Salvation Army will continue to keep hope alive and meet immediate and long-term community needs. Support during the winter months goes beyond providing temporary assistance — The Salvation Army will continue to help break the cycles of poverty, addiction, and homelessness all year long.”
Typically, The Salvation Army’s warming shelters activate when temperatures are lower than 36 degrees for more than two days in a row. More information on shelters will be available throughout the winter season.
As the largest social services provider in North Texas, The Salvation Army provides year-round support to all those facing poverty, addiction, and homelessness across Dallas, Rockwall, Tarrant and Ellis, and Denton and Collin counties. Each week, The Salvation Army of North Texas feeds 10,000 people through its 12 food pantries, treats 500 people through its three recovery programs, and houses 1,300 people through its six shelters and senior living centers.
To donate to The Salvation Army’s preparation and relief efforts or find information on warming shelters, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.