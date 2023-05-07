Here are five things to do in Plano the week of May 7:
Shoots and Ladders 5K
Come out for the 6th Annual Shoots and Ladders 5K and 10K from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point Park.
People of all fitness levels are invited to talk, jog or run in person or virtually.
All race participants will receive a blinking lights finisher medal, a technical shirt and bib.
Tickets range from $35 to $65 depending on the length and package you register for. All proceeds from this event benefit the Plano Police Association (PPA) and the Plano Firefighters Association (PFA). The PPA and the PFA are nonprofits dedicated to serving the needs of their members and families as well as their community. Their mission is to honor those who serve our community and ensure the safety and well being of all residents.
Art Classes offered at Legacy West
Come out to Legacy West for a free art class each month from noon to 3 p.m.
On May 13, attendees will enjoy a Mother’s Day-themed class at the seasonal activation area in front of Nike and Free People at Legacy West. All the supplies will be provided.
Trade Days at the Southfork Ranch
Come out to Parker Trade Days at Southfork Ranch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.
Local vendors will be present to sell jewelry, furniture, candles, food and more.
Southfork Ranch is located at 3700 Hogge Dr. The market will be located at Gate 5, south of the mansion. Parking is free on Friday and $5 on Saturdays.
Red Tent Farmers Market
Come out and visit the Red Tent Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and W. Plano Parkway.
The farmer’s market is run by Red Tent Markets. Over 20 vendors will be in attendance, and some of the items that will be for sale include local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan goods, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, honey, salsa, plants, and sweet treats.
Children's Health to host Boardwalk Bash
Bash on the Boardwalk is a free, family-friendly public event for Children’s Health team members and the community to kick off Cape Day, presented by Bank of Texas.
From 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, children will get to meet real-life superheroes, take photos and get autographs with your fellow sidekicks at Granite Park.
Sales from select restaurants will also go back to help support Children’s Health patients.
