Officers with the Plano Police Department responded to a potential active shooter threat on the Collin College Plano campus located at 2800 East Spring Creek at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, April 13, but have now deemed it to be a potential case of "swatting."
The Plano Police Department sent a tweet at 10:13 a.m. saying that it had issues a code red with a possible "active shooter" at 2800 East Spring Creek at Collin College, and that officrs were on the scene to clear the area.
We had a HOAX call come into our 9-1-1 center at approximately 9:45 am that a mass shooting had occurred at Collin College Plano campus. Plano Police and Fire-Rescue response was swift. It was quickly determined to be a false call.
Plano PD indicated that no injuries were located, and that officers were making sure all buildings on the campus were being searched.
At approximately 10:40 a.m., Plano PD said via twitter that it was a "hoax call" into its 911 center. The call came in at approximately 9:45 a.m. that a "mass shooting had occurred at Collin College Plano campus." It was quickly determined to be a false call.
So far NO Injuries have been located. However our officers are still making sure all buildings have been searched. Please be patient. https://t.co/h69Z5h3W5m
