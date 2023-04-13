Officers with the Plano Police Department responded to a potential active shooter threat on the Collin College Plano campus located at 2800 East Spring Creek at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, April 13, but have now deemed it to be a potential case of "swatting."

The Plano Police Department sent a tweet at 10:13 a.m. saying that it had issues a code red with a possible "active shooter" at 2800 East Spring Creek at Collin College, and that officrs were on the scene to clear the area.

