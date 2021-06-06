Plano results
File photo

Plano Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince will keep her Place 4 seat for Plano City Council, while Julie Holmer will fill Lily Bao’s imminent vacancy for the Place 7 seat.

According to runoff election results released by Collin and Denton Counties, Prince defeated challenger Justin Adcock by 11.54%, while Holmer exceeded opponent Chris Robertson’s ballot total by a more narrow margin of 6.72%.

While neither Robertson nor Adcock have issued statements regarding the uncanvassed, unofficial results as of writing, both victors have taken to social media to address the results.

“Words can’t express how thrilled I am that the People of Plano have chosen to allow me to serve for another four years on the Plano City Council,” Prince said on Facebook. “It is an honor to get to know you and to work to make our wonderful city a little bit better each day for every person that chooses to call Plano home. I want to thank every volunteer who invested their time, energy and resources into my campaign. I especially want to thank my incredible family and husband Jessie Prince, my greatest supporter and biggest fan, for always believing in me, encouraging me and loving this community with me. The best is yet to come Plano.

Holmer’s campaign, meanwhile, posted a graphic that read, “We did it! I am so proud and honored to be elected as your newest City Council member. I have always believed that it is the People in Plano that makes Plano Great! Thank you to everyone in our Plano Community for your overwhelming support. I look forward to be of service to Plano, Our City of Excellence.”

Place 4

Kayci Prince (55.77% / 12,289)

Justin Adcock (44.23% / 9,746)

Place 7

Julie Holmer (53.36% / 11,742)

Chris Robertson (46.64% / 10,263)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments