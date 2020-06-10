Families of local home-schooled students partnered with the Frisco RoughRiders to host a graduation ceremony for its high school seniors at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
When the original May graduation date for some THEO (The Home Educator’s Outsourcing Solution) students was canceled, parents stepped up to think “outside of the box” in order to allow their students to have a ceremony they all deserved.
With the help of the Frisco RoughRiders and the generosity of a few families, the group of home-schooled students will graduated Saturday at Dr Pepper Ballpark with social distancing measures in place.
“I’m excited that we have the opportunity to graduate in such a special, fun way. Even though things are insane around us right now, to be able to take a step back and have this ‘normalcy’ back in our lives is refreshing,” graduating senior Tristian Tierce said.
“Understanding that there’s such a serious thing going on all around us – it means a lot to actually graduate in person with my family and friends.”
Many students have pointed out that most of these students were born during the year 2001 and now they are graduating during a global pandemic, according to some of the families at the graduation.
“While students may not have a traditional graduation ceremony, these home-school seniors will be able to participate in a ceremony in one of the most unique local venues,” parent Melissa Tierce said last week.
