In celebration of Plano’s 150th birthday, two rotary clubs came together to launch their first parade.
On July 4, community members gathered at Collin College’s Plano campus to celebrate the birth of the United States and the city of Plano. Several organizations, elected officials, businesses and more travelled down Spring Creek Parkway in a parade to kick off the celebration.
“I thought it was great having our first parade coincide with Plano's 150th anniversary,” said Liz Lansing, former president of the North Texas Pioneer Rotary. “It was very significant, and it really helped with the promotion of the event tying into the 150th birthday as well. It was a win-win for everyone.”
According to Lansing, the North Texas Pioneer Rotary and Plano East Rotary took over Plano’s annual July 4 parade from the Lions Club. The two Rotary Clubs collaborated to hold a stationary parade their first year before planning the holiday parade in December, which was later cancelled. Lansing said the 2023 July 4 and Plano 150 celebration was the first parade held by the two rotary clubs.
“We met monthly and had a role for everyone, including organizing, marketing and more,” said Lisa Bloomer, former president of the Plano East Rotary Club. “It takes a lot of volunteers to do this. We collaborated quite a bit on this. This had historically been held closer to central Plano, so one of our challenges was finding a location where it would be easy for our parade participants to make a circle and return to the starting point.”
Both Bloomer and Lansing say that Rotary is more than putting on a parade. Both clubs work extensively in the community to help those in need get resources including food, better accessibility to healthcare, and more. Through community service projects and fundraisers, Lansing and Bloomer aim to create a better Plano by working through their respective Rotary clubs.
Both Lansing and Bloomer joined their respective Rotary clubs in 2017 and later rose into a presidential role, which is how they met each other. Bloomer said that before joining the Plano East Rotary, she had many years of experience with Rotary clubs through her father’s more than 50 years of service.
According to the two former residents, leading a Rotary revolves around managing the group while planning events and fundraisers tying into the global Rotary objective. Club presidents also collaborate with other clubs with frequent service projects.
“The most rewarding aspect of being part of the Rotary is being able to do service projects and helping others,” Lansing said. “That's always been my passion. Just the fact that I can work with a group of like-minded individuals and do different things across the country to help others is amazing. The parade, to me, is a bonus.”
Lansing and Bloomer said that the Rotary Club is an international organization, where people can have local or far-reaching impacts on a community.
“The thing about Rotary is we have our own projects and things to do in our individual clubs,” Bloomer said. “But when you work together, we can make a much bigger impact. That goes for our service projects as well as our parade. We work globally with Rotary clubs across the world. It's really cool to see how widespread your reach can be.”
Most recently, Lansing and Bloomer said a big challenge is recruiting younger members to serve the community through the Rotary club.
“A Rotary is a group of like-minded individuals who want to make a difference in your community and worldwide,” Bloomer said. “It's an opportunity for networking, personal and professional growth, leadership opportunities and more. We do things in our organizations to help those in need through community service events and fundraisers.”
Interested readers can visit northtexaspioneersrotary.com/ and portal.clubrunner.ca/13749 to learn more.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.