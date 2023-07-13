Jul 4 Plano (6).jpg

The July 4/ Plano 150 parade was the Rotary's first parade in Plano. 

In celebration of Plano’s 150th birthday, two rotary clubs came together to launch their first parade.

On July 4, community members gathered at Collin College’s Plano campus to celebrate the birth of the United States and the city of Plano. Several organizations, elected officials, businesses and more travelled down Spring Creek Parkway in a parade to kick off the celebration.

Rotary 2.jpg

The Rotary Clubs of Plano hold several community service events throughout the year. 
Rotary 3.jpg

Some of the Rotary Club's events involve ensuring food security for residents in need. 
Rotary 4.png

The Rotary Club's next parade is slated for Dec. 2 in Downtown Plano

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments