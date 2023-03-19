Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of March 19:
A stroll through the arts center
The ArtCentre of Plano will be showcasing the works of Hubert Moore through March 25. Moore’s paintings range from stunning portraits to impressionistic floral still life to realistic images of animals. His background is as interesting as his paintings. Born in Dallas, Moore is a graduate of W.H. Adamson High School and a former college and NFL football player (briefly). His artistic career has taken him from illustrating for Designs by Melina, to XEROX to Affiliated Computer Services and he has created original works of art for International Galleries that produced limited edition prints.
Artist Moore is inspired by the works of the Impressionist Period. He is intrigued by the Pointillist artists Georges Seurat and Paul Signac and you will see hints of this inspiration in almost all of his art.
Get photos with the Easter Bunny
Hop on over to The Shops at Willow Bend in Macy’s Court to visit Wendell, the Easter bunny for family photos through April 8.
Hours are:
- Sundays: Noon – 6 p.m.
- Mondays – Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Fridays & Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Reservations are not required.
The Orchestra is a Zoo
Come see the Plano Symphony Orchestra and the Collin County Ballet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 to see a wide selection of performances.
The concert will take place at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 3101 Coit Rd.
Plano and HEB to host Texas Forever Fest
Community members are invited to celebrate the food, music and culture of Texas at Texas Forever Fest, sponsored by H-E-B and organized by Plano Arts and Events.
This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Downtown Plano’s Haggard Park at 901 E. 15th Street.
It’s family friendly and free.
Bands will play Texas country and Americana music all day, with headliner Casey Donahew taking the main stage at 5 p.m. Texas native Donahew is a favorite on the country music scene, having racked up 21 number-one singles. The full lineup will be announced soon.
Line-dancing lessons, mechanical bull rides and calf-roping, quick-shoot cowboys and a trick roper will offer entertainment for all ages. Attendees can burn off excess energy in the free H-E-B Zone for all ages and the free Wild West Corral for kids. Texas natives and those who just got here as fast as they could can learn more about the state’s history and culture in the heritage area.
The application deadline to participate as a vendor is Friday, February 10. Apply at https://tx-plano-onlineforms.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/24610.
More information about the festival can be found at https://texasforeverfest.com/.
St. Andrew to host brain health seminar
The Second Act of St. Andrew Methodist Church, a retirement ministry for Plano’s retired community, invites members to a brain health seminar, featuring some of North Texas’ leading experts on the topic of brain health and aging. The seminar will take place on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to noon, in Smith Worship Center, St. Andrew Methodist, 5801 W. Plano Parkway. There is no cost for the seminar, but registration is required.
The day will begin with a light breakfast, and there will be four breakout rooms available for personal balance and memory screenings by trained professionals.
To register, visit https://www.standrewmethodist.org/thesecondact, and click on Brain Health Seminar.
