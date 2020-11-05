Plano fire
Audrey Henvey/staff photo

Plano Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon on Canterbury Court.

Capt. Peggy Harrell stated the fire was called in by the homeowner at 1:33 p.m. Arriving crew members found smoke coming from the eaves of the home, Harrell said.

Fire personnel put the fire out quickly, she said. Only one person had been in the home, and they exited safely. No injuries were reported and no pets were inside.

Battalion Chief Shawn Childress said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen on the stove.

“The fire was put out pretty much immediately, and the only damage to the house was in the kitchen area,” Childress said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments