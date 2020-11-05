Plano Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon on Canterbury Court.
Capt. Peggy Harrell stated the fire was called in by the homeowner at 1:33 p.m. Arriving crew members found smoke coming from the eaves of the home, Harrell said.
Fire personnel put the fire out quickly, she said. Only one person had been in the home, and they exited safely. No injuries were reported and no pets were inside.
Battalion Chief Shawn Childress said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen on the stove.
“The fire was put out pretty much immediately, and the only damage to the house was in the kitchen area,” Childress said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.