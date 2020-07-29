On Monday, a caller in Plano asked police to check on a man who appeared to be homeless. According to Plano PD, the call was mostly uneventful until someone ended up with a brand new pair of shoes.
Officer David Hogan responded to the call in north Plano. According to police, Hogan confirmed the man was experiencing homelessness and offered assistance. “As often happens, he advised he was fine and refused our help,” a post from Plano PD reads.
But before leaving, Hogan noticed the man’s shoes. As a person who walks most places, the man was in need of a better pair.
Hogan ended the call and ventured out to find a new pair of tennis shoes. Now the man can walk with dignity. “Officer Hogan, thank you for your kindness and empathy towards this gentleman,” the post reads.
According to the Collin County Homeless Coalition, there were at least 558 people experiencing homelessness in the county in 2019. Over 17 percent of those counted in 2019 said they were in need of clothing items.
Data from the county’s point-in-time count from last year showed there were 105 people in Plano who were unsheltered. Plano has the highest number of unsheltered individuals in the county. But some seek refuge at shelters and cooling stations.
Local centers like Agape Resource & Assistance Center, Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation, Emily’s Place, and Hope’s Door are looking for donations.
Recognizing Hogan’s efforts, Plano PD wrote, “We are proud to have you as a member of the Plano Police Department and serving all members of our community.”
