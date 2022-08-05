How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years

Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years.
According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
Downtown Plano traces its roots to 1870, where it served as a small hub for Collin County farmers. Access to shops, a hospital, schools, governmental offices and a railroad going from Dallas to Sherman ensured downtown Plano was always thriving.
As the downtown district nears 150 years, it is undergoing a renaissance with more development to bring residents, eclectic restaurants, merchants and more. Community events, concerts and some reconstruction continues bringing a vibrant night life downtown and ending the ghost town ambiance after 5 p.m.
“With the events we put on in McCall Plaza and the theatre and music at the courtyard theater, I think we have a strong program going forward that capitalizes on the infrastructure of downtown and brings people together,” said City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster.
The two centerpieces of Downtown Plano — McCall Plaza and Haggard Park — have served as key gathering places for concerts, events, hangouts and more.
“We are always having wine walks, music in the park or on the stage,” Crider said.
A variety of restaurants and shops have come and gone. Jorg’s Café Vienna – an Austrian restaurant created by Jörg Fercher in 2002 — is one of the longer standing restaurants in downtown Plano. His time as a contemporary artist influenced his culinary creativity, seeing his plates as canvases upon which he crafts his dishes. La Foofaraw, owned by Crider, plays to her building’s roots, being constructed in 1896, after a fire ravaged downtown, and later renovated in the 1920s. Crider’s store is the only shop in the district that is allowed neon lights.
Newer additions to the downtown area include Ebisu, a Japanese restaurant that has recently been nominated for a James Beard award, which recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, and more restaurants from the Urban family, owners of Urban Crust, Urban Rio and Urban Seafood.
As Downtown Plano nears its 150th anniversary, Braster said some of the merchants might be rebranding the district to draw more visitors. Part of its rebranding is aimed to promote a more artistic feel while embracing the city's history, Braster said.
“We really want the merchants to do the rebranding, he said. "We will be partnering to implement it, but we thought it was important to keep it grassroots instead of something that's being imposed by us. We think it will be better that way.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
