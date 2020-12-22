Every 10 years, the Census Bureau performs its constitutional duty in gathering population data from households across the country. This is done so that state legislatures can properly redraw a state’s congressional district map.
Because Texas has had a population increase of nearly four million people since the 2010 census, Texas is expected to gain as many as three new congressional seats in addition to the 36 it currently holds.
But how does this work, and how does this affect Collin County?
“Until we receive the official census numbers, it is impossible to determine what the new maps will look like,” explained State Rep. Jeff Leach of Texas’s 67th state district (an area consisting of Plano, Allen and Richardson.) “That said, Texans should be assured that the Redistricting Committee will continue to work diligently to ensure that the new maps are constitutional and fair and that our process in drawing those maps is transparent.”
This process hinges on pending data from the Census Bureau, which has a statutory release deadline of Mar. 31, but is expected to be at least one day late. This tentative deadline has been the subject of turbulent change over the past nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic and ultimatums from President Donald Trump that undocumented immigrants be expunged from census totals. As a result of the latter, Census Bureau officials told the Commerce Department that they experienced data-processing delays, the New York Times reported in November.
It’s uncertain when the census results will come in, but when they do, the Texas House of Representatives will convene to draw district maps with the help of custom redistricting software Red Apple (short for “redistricting application.”)
The tedious process of drawing district maps can be cumbersome for members of the Texas House who have been in office for less than 10 years, but Leach, who has been in office since 2013, said he is prepared. Speaker Dennis Bonnen appointed him to the Texas House’s Redistricting Committee in 2019, at which point Leach was present in over 20 public hearings.
“I feel fully confident that we’ll be well prepared to tackle this important Constitutional responsibility in a fair, lawful and transparent way,” he said.
The process of redistricting, of course, is the subject of intense controversy in American politics. Before the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that federal courts do not have the authority to weigh in on such matters, district maps were commonly disputed in federal courts on the grounds of gerrymandering. Under this infamous practice, legislators of both sides draw district boundaries in pursuit of political expedience, and the result is often a district with a labyrinthine shape.
One commonly cited example of this is U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s 2nd Congressional District in southeast Texas, which Houstonia Magazine described as looking like, “A boa constrictor mid-meal, strangulating electoral competition in a district snaking improbably from Kingwood to Klein to the Med Center.”
In addition to influencing the makeup of Congress and potentially deciding which party controls the House, this redistricting can also affect the 2024 presidential election cycle. If Texas gains three more congressional seats as many expect it to, Texas will have 41 electoral votes instead of 38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.