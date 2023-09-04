A gifted performer and founder of the Natyasthalam Vidyalaya in Plano, Krithika Subramanian Mukund has a deep passion for sharing her culture through Bharatanatyam, a form of Indian classical dance. She and her daughters have been recognized for their artistry by communities and educational groups all over the Metroplex.
How did you get into Indian classical dancing?
My mother (Mrs. Jaya Subramanian) has been a major inspiration for me to learn this classical art, which meant learning from the renowned and respected Dr. Uma Anand (a.k.a Uma Dandayuthapani Pillai) who has taught me a lot about discipline, self-respect and focus.
How did you start Natyasthalam Vidyalaya?
My mother has again been a great motivator and always wanted me to give back to society. After I moved to the U.S., I had given a few performances and got interest and push from a few parents to teach for their children. As a mother of two beautiful and gifted daughters, Laya (state award recipient, dance choreography in Bharatanatyam), and Meenu, I wanted to train children to bring self confidence and teach them the culture and traditions of this classical art.
My husband Mukund Chandrasekar is my biggest support. With the blessing of my parents and my guru, I started classes.
What is your role, and what does that role entail?
I am a dancer and a dance teacher. As a teacher, I have to ensure that I guide my students the way my guru guided me. I also assume the role of mentoring my students apart from teaching the art.
What are your favorite dances that you perform?
I like to perform Abhinayam (expressive or storytelling) dance. A Bharatanatyam dancer becomes a storyteller through hand gestures and facial expressions. It can be a kind of dramatic monologue, and the dancer can present a character or several, wordlessly say a story both describing and re-enacting a composition.
How long have you lived in the area?
Nine years.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Quite a few, but significant ones are always playing with my sisters and attend my dance classes three times a week. As a kid, I watched my guru sing excellently and conduct classes and also watched my Senior Dr. Himaja Athulkumar dance who later became my role model in my dancing career.
What are your hobbies?
Dancing, cooking and decorating my house
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have a MBA in human resources. I gave up my HR professional job to pursue a creative path. Bharatanatyam has been my calling. It has made me the person that I am today. It gives me immense happiness. My passion has become my profession. Today I am a performer and teacher of of this classical art.
How can others get involved with your studio?
The classical art - Bharatanatyam which is more than 2000 years old has no language barrier or gender barrier. Any parent who is interested in the art and feels that they can motivate their child to work and practice regularly can enroll their child in the class. This art is practiced over several years to attain somewhere close to perfection.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.