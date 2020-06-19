Texas Pool opened back up to members Tuesday. The historic pool cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as guidance for the reopening.
The nonprofit also created a response lead position to advise staff members on operations.
“The UV kills the virus, and the outdoors and wind sweeps away the virus. We feel confident that the risk is low. However, there is a risk that you assume by coming to the Texas Pool,” the organization wrote on its website.
“COVID-19 is contagious from person to person, out of the water, and on surfaces.”
The pool asked visitors to disinfect chairs and wash hands while being on site. “Even though there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19 which you agree to when coming to the Texas Pool, there are still things you can do to limit your exposure,” the pool wrote.
Capacity of the pool will be restricted to 75 visitors at a time according to the nonprofit.
“We will post signage and floor decals to encourage social distancing. The staff and lifeguards may request you to social distance yourself, or your kids, if necessary. Please be mindful of your family and others in maintaining safe social distancing while at the pool,” the organization wrote.
The organization faced economic struggles in the winter after discovering plumbing issues during renovations. The Texas Pool Foundation members replaced the pool’s surface with original tiles from 1961.
“Our volunteer team has worked really hard to open this season. The Texas Pool is an oasis for families. Get out of the house, enjoy the sunshine and swim across Texas,” the pool wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.