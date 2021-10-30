A new method of road construction is currently being implemented in Plano, and city officials say it will expedite repairs while saving taxpayer money and making motorist commutes smoother.
The method is often referred to as “asphalt overlay,” and in pouring a thin coat of asphalt over an existing road surface, it eschews the traditional method of cutting out damaged concrete before pouring. After this initial layer of asphalt is poured, a second layer is poured and smoothed by an asphalt roller.
Construction workers in Plano complete this work in increments of a lane-and-a-half at a time.
“We’ve found with data that the street has been in much better condition for a longer period of time,” said Daniel Prendergast, Public Works Director for the city of Plano. “We’ve gotten very good feedback from the residents because not only does it help preserve the pavement, but it also makes the ride quality so much better compared to just replacing concrete that’s damaged.”
This process, Prendergast said, has the added benefit of making it difficult for water to penetrate the old concrete surfaces.
City officials first experimented with asphalt overlay construction in 2017 on Independence Parkway’s stretch between 15th Street and Parker Road. The results and positive community feedback led to more overlay construction on Parker Road’s stretch between Preston Road and Independence Parkway, and Jupiter from Park Boulevard to Chaparral Road.
Future overlay projects continue, with a bid for one on Coit Road’s stretch from Parker Road to State Highway 121 tentatively slated for Spring 2022. These projects will be funded by a bond item from the May election, for which $100 million was allocated.
Plano’s overlay endeavors, Prendergast said, seek to repair roughly 50 miles of the city’s entire street network.
“The whole key to the program is we want to have the least amount of impact on the public as possible. We want to spend the money in the most efficient way as possible,” he added. “I can’t think of any disadvantage.”
