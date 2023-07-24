coreweave.jpg

CoreWeave, a New Jersey based cloud provider, is slated to relocate to 1000 Coit Road in Plano.

 Winston Henvey

CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider, is set to bring at least $1.6 billion in property improvements to a 454,421-square-foot building located at 1000 Coit Road while relocating its business to Plano.

At a Monday meeting, the Plano City Council voted unanimously to pass a tax rebate agreement for at least $1.6 billion used to make building improvements over the next two years. Each year, CoreWeave must show the city that it designated at least $800 million to property improvements to its building to receive the rebate. 


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments