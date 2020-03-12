Plano’s Emergency Management department is following its pandemic influenza procedure guide as COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) continues to spread in Texas.
The 17-page plan outlines operational responsibilities in city departments and procedures for preventing and addressing a virus pandemic at the city level. According to city spokesman Steve Stoler, the city is prepared to change the plan as more information on the novel coronavirus becomes available.
The plan addresses the effects of a pandemic on residents and city infrastructure. “Public health disasters could result in affecting a high percentage of residents and critical infrastructure personnel,” the plan reads.
Plano has several hospitals and urgent medical centers. However, the plan states hospitals may have trouble functioning at full capacity during an outbreak.
“This may also may decrease consumable medical supplies and resources as well as decrease supplies of durable medical equipment resources,” the plan states.
Actions by the Emergency Management Department include initiating the purchase of supplies like masks, bacteria sanitizer, and disposable thermometers, identifying at-risk groups, and performing outreach.
Other actions are identified as economic procedures and reassessments as more information is accessible to the department.
The city has designated four locations to be used as points of dispensing (PODs). According to the document, PODs are meant serve as spaces for infected individuals to receive FDA-approved medications and vaccines.
POD locations have been identified as Plano East High School, Plano Senior High School, Vines High School and Clark High School.
The department specified quarantine guidelines for people who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus. “Quarantine may be implemented for healthcare workers or essential personnel; individuals will travel between work and home with daily symptom monitoring. No specific precautions are needed for household members if the quarantined individual remains asymptomatic,” the plan reads.
Emergency management plans to work with community-based organizations to provide care for low-income residents in Plano, according to the strategy. Specifics outside of working with organizations are not available in the plan.
The city also plans to address the mental health of its residents during outbreaks. “Services may include crisis counseling, critical incident stress management, information and referral to other services, and education about normal, predictable reactions to a disaster experience and how to cope with them,” the plan reads.
The city is required to follow federal requirements for healthcare providers participating in Medicare and Medicaid.
“Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Emergency Preparedness Requirements for Medicare and Medicaid Participating Providers and Suppliers,” a federal rule, asks local, state, and national governments to coordinate with healthcare providers.
On its website, the Emergency Management Department states, “The purpose of the rule is to increase patient safety during natural or man-made disasters or emergencies by planning using an integrated all-hazards approach.”
