A 37-page draft designed by Plano ISD shows the general operation expected to take place inside the city’s public schools. The district still plans to open its doors for students on Aug. 12.
“As the public health crisis continues, we have been planning for the opening of the 2020-21 school year with a focus on the health, safety and well-being of our staff, students and community,” the document reads.
Staff members and students will be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms every day, according to the district. For students who feel sick, “the school nurse will provide a clinical assessment to determine if and when a student needs to be sent home,” the district stated. “Students who are ill will be separated from their peers and should be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than one hour from the time the campus has contacted the parent/guardian.”
Students in pre-kindergarten to second grade will not be required to wear masks during lessons. The children will only be asked to wear the protection when entering and leaving the building. But for students in third grade and up, masks are required at all times except for lunch.
Lunchtime for PISD kids will have a different layout. Students in lunch rooms will be placed at tables six feet apart. The district said it plans to use several rooms for eating times. “These areas could include classrooms, the library or other large areas within the school building.”
For emergency drills, classes will be staggered in and out of the buildings. “After each drill, staff and students will be reminded that in an actual emergency, they must exit/evacuate without delay and without a staggered exit/evacuation.”
According to the district, all students and staff will have access to disinfecting materials. Those learning in-person are expected to sanitize often. “Hand sanitizer will be available at the main entry to the campus, in classrooms, in the cafeteria and in common areas throughout the campus.”
PISD wrote that families have until Thursday to choose between in-person and remote learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.