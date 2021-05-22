Two big value and big pay-off projects were approved during Plano City Council’s May 10 meeting.
The $2.7-million construction project management system by Aurigo Software Technologies allows the Engineering, Public Works, Parks & Recreation, Budget, Accounting, Technology Services and Purchasing departments to use one program to run the City’s Community Investment Program (CIP). Benefits of the new system are:
- A single source of project information to save staff time by eliminating duplicate efforts and the cost of maintaining multiple systems.
- Access to project details in real time.
- Integrates with the City’s accounting and budgeting systems for accuracy in managing the CIP’s nearly $400 million across 120 projects.
- Historical cost and pricing data can be leveraged for future project cost and pricing.
- Ability to collaborate more easily with consultants, state agencies and other cities on specific projects.
Furthermore, there will be two intersection improvements at the following locations:
- Parkwood Boulevard and Legacy Drive
- Coit Road at S.H. 190 and Mapleshade Lane
This $3 million project improves driving conditions by adding turn lanes and pavement at each intersection listed above to increase capacity and reduce congestion. Residents can enjoy a safer, more accessible pedestrian experience with new sidewalks, barrier-free ramp replacements and signal modifications. A new hike and bike trail on the east side of Parkwood Boulevard between Tennyson Parkway and north of the Legacy Drive intersection connects motorists and pedestrians to the city’s larger trail system.
More information can be found online at plano.gov/189/Road-Construction-Updates.
