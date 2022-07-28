Eddie V's has announced an official open date for its Plano location.
The prime seafood restaurant brand, which has locations across the country, has scheduled an Aug. 18 open date for the new location at 5300 State Highway 121 near the Preston Village Shopping Center.
The restaurant is 10,701 square feet large and includes four private dining rooms, according to a press release.
The dining room is open seven days a week, starting at 5 p.m. daily. The V Lounge opens an hour early each day at 4 p.m. Dinner hours are Sunday from 5 – 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 5 – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 – 11 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required.
The restaurant is hiring 75 experienced hospitality professionals to staff the new restaurant. Roles to be filled include servers, bartenders and hosts, among others. To find more information and submit an application, visit the Eddie V’s career page.
Other Eddie V's locations in Texas include two Austin branches, one Dallas location, one Fort Worth location, two Houston locations and a San Antonio location.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
