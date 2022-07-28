Eddie V's - Truffled Macaroni and Cheese.tif

Eddie V's Truffled Macaroni and Cheese. 

 Courtesy of Eddie V's

Eddie V's has announced an official open date for its Plano location. 

The prime seafood restaurant brand, which has locations across the country, has scheduled an Aug. 18 open date for the new location at 5300 State Highway 121 near the Preston Village Shopping Center. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

