J.C. Penney’s glory days have become even more of a distant memory as the department store giant announced Thursday that it is closing even more locations.
"As part of our store optimization strategy that began in June with our financial restructuring, we have made the decision to close an additional 15 stores," a company spokesperson said to USA Today. "These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid to late March."
As part of this development, 15 stores in 15 states are slated to close in March, in addition to the 150 locations it had already shuttered in June and July. These closures followed a highly publicized bankruptcy the company filed in May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
J.C. Penney was perhaps the largest Plano company to file for bankruptcy in recent years. The retailer’s financial woes were so devastating, in fact, that they prompted it to vacate its 1.2 million square foot headquarters on Legacy Drive, where it operated since 1992.
Still, the company experienced an incremental downsizing in the years leading to this devastating blow. The 2010s was a particularly brutal era for brick-and-mortal retailers, as consumers turned to e-commerce in record numbers. This led to an ongoing period analysts refer to as the “retail apocalypse,” and J.C. Penney was one of its many casualties.
To keep operations afloat amid this tumult, J.C. Penney sold its Plano headquarters in Dec. 2016 for $353 million. The owner, Silos Harvesting Partners, rebranded it as The Campus at Legacy West as its tenant downsized by 700,000 square feet. According to real estate developer Sam Ware, one of the partners of Silos Harvesting, J.C. Penney’s owners vacated the building and rejected the lease “[with] a remaining obligation of over $350 [million] in rent and [operating expenses].”
He went on to call COVID-19’s impact on the purchase “unthinkable” and “insurmountable.”
