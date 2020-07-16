JCPenney announced Wednesday it plans to cut approximately 1,000 jobs. Many of the jobs will come from the corporate department.

The Plano-based retailer released the news two months after filing for bankruptcy.

The company said it also plans to close 152 retail stores of the 846 it's currently operating.  

“These decisions are always extremely difficult, and I would like to thank these associates for their hard work and dedication,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a release.

According to the announcement, the company is providing severance packages with healthcare benefits to some employees. “As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we will continue to make thoughtful and strategic choices,” Soltau said.

Against the backdrop of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the international company plans to use its restructuring as a tool for more “flexibility.”

According to court documents from Tuesday, the company and its lenders secured extra time to plan the future of the company. The deadline for the negotiation agreement was pushed to July 31.

“Today’s announcement follows a lengthy, structured and thoughtful decision-making process,” the release said.

