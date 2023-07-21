JCPenney officially welcomed back more than 2,000 associates to its redesigned corporate HQ in the Legacy West area of Plano on July 20. Over 2,000 associates were welcomed back this week to the 320,000 square foot CALWest campus, located in the same building where JCPenney had operated for 28 years before the pandemic. The new headquarters has been crafted to foster collaboration among colleagues, offering an open working environment.
JCPenney's redesigned office boasts several exciting amenities aimed at enhancing the work experience. These include two pickleball courts, an arcade, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and a golf simulator, all intended to enrich the work-life balance of employees.
Marc Rosen, CEO of JCPenney, expressed pride in the company's Texas heritage and connection to the Legacy West headquarters. He stated, "As the company enters a new era, it's exciting to be returning to the same space as our original home office. We're thrilled to continue our legacy here with a refreshed space that allows our associates and teams to feel empowered by offering updated workspaces that cultivate a culture of collaboration, while also giving associates control and flexibility in the way they work."
Photo courtesy of Plano Chamber of Commerce
Photo courtesy of Plano Chamber of Commerce
JCPenney marked a significant milestone as it reopened its newly redesigned corporate offices at the Campus at Legacy West in Plano on Thursday, July 20.
The company's return to its Plano campus symbolizes a "transformative moment," as it embraces a new hybrid work format for its associates.
In celebration of the grand opening of the redesigned office and as part of a three-year partnership with Feeding America, JCPenney announced a generous $175,000 donation to help address food insecurity in communities across the United States.
