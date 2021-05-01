Early vote totals released by Collin County at 7 p.m. show that Plano mayoral candidate John Muns has a steady lead over opponent Lily Bao, with the former maintaining a lead by approximately 2,000 votes.
A third mayoral challenger, Lydia Ortega, has 825 votes.
Other races for Plano City Council continue, and if current polling trends keep up, this election may bode well for incumbents Anthony Ricciardelli, of Place 2, and Rick Smith, of Place 8. Ricciardelli is leading his opponent, Steven Lavine, by approximately 1,000 votes, while Smith is leading his opponent, Elisa Klein, by a more comfortable margin of 1,260 votes.
Conversely, early voting numbers could potentially indicate an electoral upset for incumbent Kayci Prince, who is losing against challenger Justin Adcock by less than 750 votes. The race for Prince’s Place 4 seat is rather competitive with Adcock’s narrow victory notwithstanding, as challengers Vidal Quintanilla and Nassat Parveen have over 3,700 votes between them.
But perhaps the most crowded race is that for Place 7, which went up for re-election following incumbent councilwoman Bao’s resignation from the seat. Julie Holmer is leading challenger Chris Robertson by less than 600 votes in this race, with opponents David M. Smith, Sandeep Srivastava and Bill Lisle III collectively accumulating over 7,000 votes.
This story is developing, as Election Day results are forthcoming.
Place 2
Anthony Ricciardelli (52.39% / 11,456)
Steve Lavine (47.61% / 10,412)
Place 4
Justin Adcock (42.94% / 9,221)
Kayci Prince (39.53% / 8,490)
Nassat Parveen (13.02% / 2,795)
Vidal Quintanilla (4.51% / 969)
Place 6
John Muns (52.66% / 12,176)
Lily Bao (43.77% / 10,121)
Lydia Ortega (3.57% / 825)
Place 7
Julie Holmer (34.95% / 7,454)
Chris Robertson (32.16% / 6,858)
David M. Smith (13.69% / 2,919)
Sandeep Srivastava (12.04% / 2,567)
Bill Lisle III (7.16% / 1,527)
Place 8
Rick Smith (52.95% / 11,308)
Elisa Klein (47.05% / 10,048)
