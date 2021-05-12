The Plano City Council formally canvassed the 2021 general election votes in a Monday meeting, officially marking the transition of power between outgoing Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and his elected successor, John Muns.
The preliminary open session also marked the next term for Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli and Councilman Rick Smith, both of whom LaRosiliere hugged and posed for pictures with up following their respective oaths.
While both Ricciardelli and Smith received warm applause from spectators, Muns received a standing ovation before being sworn in. Following his oath, Muns walked around the council chambers greeting each council member individually before sitting in the Place 6 seat LaRosiliere sat in for eight years.
“There’s a lot of pride and privilege to say you’re the mayor of Plano,” LaRosiliere said in his farewell remarks. “Mayor Muns, you’re getting one of the most highly professional, competent, high-level community servants in the form of 2,000 people (city employees) or so.”
He continued, “To quote our current president when he [was] talking about something else, being the mayor of Plano is ‘a big effing deal.’”
LaRosiliere also described being mayor as a “marathon” as he ceremonially handed the gavel to Muns. Muns refrained from giving an inaugural speech and instead called for the council to engage in a closed executive session. Following this, he convened and presided over his first meeting for Plano City Council.
