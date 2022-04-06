A lawsuit alleging that the Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) failed to uphold its duty of care as a prisoner miscarried is going forward as a motion to dismiss was denied by a federal court last week.
The plaintiff, 37-year-old Lauren Kent, alleges in the suit that she was denied care for pregnancy complications while in jail custody for credit card abuse in 2019. Kent’s civil complaint alleged that the negligence happened under jail protocols that were implemented as cost-saving measures, and that it resulted in a violation of her Fourteenth Amendment rights.
In its motion to dismiss, CCSO denied that it failed to administer proper medical care to Kent, among other things.
“Plaintiff conflates the county’s legitimate governmental goal, as stewards of taxpayer money, to reasonably contain medical costs through state mandated competitive bidding processes … with the detention facility’s state approved policies and procedures addressing adequate inmate medical services,” the 2021 motion said.
The motion to dismiss was denied by the Eastern District of Texas federal court on March 29.
The court’s memorandum opinion and order, which outlined the reasons for the motion’s denial, contended that the county had no standing to shield itself from Section 1983 liability. In other words, the county is still able to be sued despite its claims that it followed protocols implemented by a third party.
The court also said that, contrary to the county’s claims, Kent’s legal counsel made a plausible argument that the way in which the county handled the medical complications were carried out under the purview of a policy or custom.
“Collin County suggests, instead, that Kent complains of a one-time incident for which it cannot be held responsible,” the order said. “The Court is not persuaded.”
The case’s scheduling order indicates that discovery and mediation will happen through 2023. At this time, jury selection and trial are expected to take place sometime next April.
In July 2021, when the complaint was first filed, a representative from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in an email, “Collin County contracts with a third-party medical provider for all medical services provided in the county jail. Collin County denies the allegation made in this lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself in this litigation.”
That same time, a representative from Wellpath said, “Wellpath is aware of the referenced lawsuit. Because litigation is ongoing and involves detailed personal and medical information regarding a patient, we are unable to comment or provide details at this time.”
Attorneys for Kent, Collin County and Wellpath could not be reached for comment as of Wednesday.
