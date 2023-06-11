Here are five things to do in Plano the week of June 11:
Nerd Night
Shops at Legacy’s Farm and Feed hosts board game nights once a month. From 1-4 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month, Farm and Feed will hold a free event, where they select a local charity to support each night and raise money. 100% of these voluntary donations go directly to the designated charity.
North Texas Performing Arts Theatre presents: “Grease”
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre, 6121 W Park Blvd B216, will present "Grease" starting June 16.
"Grease" is the story of Rydell High’s senior class of 1959 with the duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical.
Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.
Show times include:
Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz under the Starz
Come out and enjoy Don Diego and the Razz Band from 6-10 p.m. June 15 at the Art Centre of Plano.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and drinks and friends for a night of music.
Play in the Park 2023
Join Plano Parks and Recreation from 9–10 a.m. every Tuesday, June 6 through August 1 at Willowcreek Park, 2101 Jupiter Rd. and every Thursday June 8 through August 3 at Stimpson and Drake Park, 1212 H Ave. for Play in the Park.
Attendees will get to play heart-pumping games like limbo, tag, relay races and more.
Play in the Park is free and no sign up is necessary.
For more information, call Plano Parks and recreation at 972-941-7250.
Juneteenth celebrations
Enjoy a week of Juneteenth throughout Plano. On June 11, the Texas pool, located at 901 Springbrook Drive, will host a kick-off pool party from 3-6 p.m., where attendees can enjoy hamburgers and hotdogs. The first 35 customers get in for free. Entry will be $5 afterwards.
On June 16, community members are invited to a “Duces and Dominoes” competition beginning 7 p.m. at the Douglass Center Basketball Court.
On June 17, come out to a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Haggard Park.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
