Here are five things to do in Plano the week of June 18:
Juneteenth Fashion Show at Legacy West
Come out to Legacy Hall in the Lexus Box Garden for a special Juneteenth fashion experience beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Legacy West will celebrate the historical, influential and current contributions of the African-American community for its second annual Juneteenth fashion show. General Admission for this event is free with varied pricing available for VIP Runway Seating and Balcony Seats. All are welcome to enjoy this fashion experience.
Emceed by award-winning fashion designer Venny Etienne and veteran radio personality Lady Jade, this celebration will honor both local and nationally recognized Black designers and creatives, entertainers, and more.
Several surprise guest appearances are in store, along with featured designs and selections by the award-winning House of Dasha Boutique, AND-MADE, One Street Sales, TJL Collection, Annia Louisa, and others. This year’s fashion show will be headlined by award-winning fashion label Pink Lucy.
Additional surprises are in store for this inspirational one-of-a-kind fashion show extravaganza.
Inter Urban Railway Museum presents: Citizens at Last
For the month of June, the Interurban Railway Museum, located at 901 E 15th Street, and the Plano Conservancy for Historic Preservation present “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas”.
The exhibit focuses on the decades-long fight for woman suffrage in Texas with panel topics covering the national beginnings of the movement, early Texas leaders, transnational networks, anti-suffrage sentiments, segregated suffrage, and, the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.
This freestanding exhibition uses archival photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, and texts to display the struggle for woman suffrage in Texas.
While at the museum, attendees are encouraged to also explore the museum’s outdoor exhibit “Vital to Victory,” featuring the often-untold lives of women in the rail industry. Women were initially only granted entry to these jobs during World War I and World War II when male employees were drafted into service.
Museum hours run from Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Market at the Boardwalk
The Boardwalk at Granite Park is bringing back its monthly Sunday markets.
The reimagined event, called The Market at The Boardwalk, is a large-scale famers and artisan market featuring curated local artisans and makers, lawn games, and plenty of waterfront seating to relax and enjoy the day. The market will feature handmade jewelry, accessories, home goods, visual art, candles, soaps, fresh, baked and cottage foods, and more.
The Market at The Boardwalk is a free event open to the public and scheduled for Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Parking is free at The Boardwalk’s surface parking lots and the Granite Park 3 Parking Garage. Markets are planned for every third Sunday of the month through December 17, 2023.
Play in the Park 2023
Join Plano Parks and Recreation from 9–10 a.m. every Tuesday, June 6 through August 1 at Willowcreek Park, 2101 Jupiter Rd. and every Thursday June 8 through August 3 at Stimpson and Drake Park, 1212 H Ave. for Play in the Park.
Attendees will get to play heart-pumping games like limbo, tag, relay races and more.
Play in the Park is free and no sign up is necessary.
For more information, call Plano Parks and recreation at 972-941-7250.
Aladdin JR.
Shine presents Aladdin JR. at The Shine Theater, located at 3035 W. 15th St. Reserved seating tickets are $15 for adults and children. Children under the age of 3 are not permitted. More information can be found on the website at www.shineplano.com.
Show times include June 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and June 25 at 2:30 p.m.
