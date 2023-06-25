Here are five things to do in Plano the week of June 25:
Trade Days at Southfork Ranch
Trade Days is a monthly event featuring over 300 different booths full of local artisans selling and showing their goods and hand-crafted items such as jewelry, furniture, candles, charcuterie boards, etc. In addition, attendees will see food vendors, antiques, axe throwing, blacksmiths, a psychic, entertainment and so much more.
The trade days run from Friday through Sunday preceding every fourth Monday of the month. This month, the market will run through 4 p.m. June 25. The market will be located indoors in the Atrium. Enter Gate 1 Parking is $5 per car paid upon entry on Saturday and Sunday only, cash only.
Backyard Boot Scootin’
Warm summer nights call for country music and boot scootin’ in the best backyard in Texas.
Every Thursday night, the Lexus Box Garden transforms into a honky tonk for a boot-scooting, knee-slapping, beer-slinging good time.
Starting at 7 p.m., Big As Texas country band and Arthur Murray will switch off between live country music and two-stepping and line dancing lessons.
This series is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.
Karaoke Night At Mccall Plaza
Come on out to free Karaoke Night at McCall Plaza from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 30 at 998 E 15th Street.
Plan your ballad and bring your friends to sing under the stars in the heart of Downtown Plano Arts District.
Plano’s Art Center Theatre presents: “Cabaret”
In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish master of ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.
Showtimes at the Art Centre Theatre, 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, include:
Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Online Tickets cost: $15, while tickets at the door cost $20.
Play in the Park 2023
Join Plano Parks and Recreation from 9–10 a.m. June 27 at Willowcreek Park, 2101 Jupiter Rd. Through Early August, the city will host several active events at each of its parks to encourage residents to get outside.
Games will include limbo, tag, relay races and much more.
Play in the Park is free and no sign up is necessary.
For more information, call us at 972-941-7250.
