Traffic cameras

View traffic cameras from TxDOT: https://its.txdot.gov/its/District/DAL1

Curious what road conditions are like as the sun rises this morning and the snow falls? 

Here is a link to the TXDOT road cameras. Zoom in to your area of the Metroplex and click one of the cameras to get a view. 

